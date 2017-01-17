News 50 mins ago 7:29 p.m.All United Airlines domestic flights grounded by computer outage

News 50 mins ago 7:29 p.m.All United ...

All United Airlines domestic flights grounded by computer outage

13 hrs ago Read more: KSDK-TV Saint Louis

All of United Airlines' domestic flights were grounded Sunday night because of a computer outage, the Federal Aviation Administration said as scores of angry travelers sounded off on social media.

