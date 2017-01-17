News 50 mins ago 7:29 p.m.All United Airlines domestic flights grounded by computer outage
AUGUST 16: A United Airlines aircraft passes by a Continental Airlines aircraft as it taxis to takeoff from the runway of Ronald Reagan National Airport August 16, 2006 in Washington, DC. All of United Airlines' domestic flights were grounded Sunday night because of a computer outage, the Federal Aviation Administration said as scores of angry travelers sounded off on social media.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigrants line up for help on Inauguration Day
|Sun
|spytheweb
|1
|Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead
|Jan 16
|Liteone
|1
|Small plane missing in eastern Tennessee
|Jan 15
|Farton Steddly
|13
|Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte...
|Jan 12
|Spotted Girl
|8
|Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09)
|Jan 10
|yesyou
|54
|Northwest, baggage handler impasse heads to judge (May '06)
|Jan 5
|jcr
|99
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|Jan 3
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC