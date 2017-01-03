New Jersey lawmakers want more money ...

New Jersey lawmakers want more money for NYC bus terminal

18 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" The unveiling of a new, $32 billion capital spending plan by the New York region's largest transportation agency after a year of negotiating didn't tamp down criticism Thursday by New Jersey legislators who say the plan doesn't allocate enough for a desperately needed bus terminal in midtown Manhattan. The much-anticipated capital plan replaces an earlier 10-year plan that was finalized in 2014 and didn't include money to replace the decaying, 6-decade-old Port Authority Bus Terminal that even Port Authority of New York and New Jersey officials have called "appalling" and "functionally obsolete."

