New capital plan won't replace outdated Newark AirTrain

As the New York region's largest transportation agency prepares to embark on a 10-year, $30 billion infrastructure spending plan amid accusations of political skullduggery, one of its aging - and potentially unsafe - assets apparently has been pushed to the back burner. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's just-released preliminary 10-year capital plan contains $300 million for repairs and maintenance to Newark Liberty International Airport's oft-delayed AirTrain, which agency officials have said will be obsolete by 2022 and should be replaced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.