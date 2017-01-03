New capital plan won't replace outdated Newark AirTrain
As the New York region's largest transportation agency prepares to embark on a 10-year, $30 billion infrastructure spending plan amid accusations of political skullduggery, one of its aging - and potentially unsafe - assets apparently has been pushed to the back burner. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's just-released preliminary 10-year capital plan contains $300 million for repairs and maintenance to Newark Liberty International Airport's oft-delayed AirTrain, which agency officials have said will be obsolete by 2022 and should be replaced.
