New capital plan won't replace outdat...

New capital plan won't replace outdated Newark AirTrain

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

As the New York region's largest transportation agency prepares to embark on a 10-year, $30 billion infrastructure spending plan amid accusations of political skullduggery, one of its aging - and potentially unsafe - assets apparently has been pushed to the back burner. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's just-released preliminary 10-year capital plan contains $300 million for repairs and maintenance to Newark Liberty International Airport's oft-delayed AirTrain, which agency officials have said will be obsolete by 2022 and should be replaced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Transportation Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09) 12 hr Jla 54
News Northwest, baggage handler impasse heads to judge (May '06) Thu jcr 99
News Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo... Jan 3 tomin cali 1
News Small plane missing in eastern Tennessee Dec 28 art vandalay 12
News The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ... Dec 27 huntcoyotes 8
News Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte... Dec 25 Spotted Girl 4
News FedEx caps traditional pension, switches to cas... (Feb '07) Dec 9 MADOFF ZIONISM 53
See all Transportation Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Transportation Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,599 • Total comments across all topics: 277,701,642

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC