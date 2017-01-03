My Top Rail Stocks For 2017
In my opinion, CSX and Norfolk Southern currently trade at the highest premiums, offering little upside unless revenues and profits improve further from current estimates. For 2017, my top rail stock picks are Canadian Pacific , Kansas City Southern and Union Pacific .
