Mounting Speculation Of Crude Tanker Consolidation
Recent sales at Gener8 Maritime have analysts speculating that CEO Peter Georgiopoulos is ridding the company of older vessels and deleveraging in an effort to become more attractive to Frontline. The recent trend of consolidation in several shipping segments has been the result of an oversupply of vessels leading to record low rates, creating a crisis of sorts not seen in decades.
