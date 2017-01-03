Thanks to House and Senate Republican super-majorities and a rare Saturday voting day, GOP Governor Matt Bevin's short-term agenda was been satisfied before adjourning the first part of the split, shortened, and odd-year session which will reconvene on February 7th. The seven-bill meal further restricts a woman's ability to obtain an abortion, weakens unions' efforts to organize labor, and sets the stage for giving the University of Louisville its third Board of Trustees in less than a year.

