Metro-North Railroads Break Ridership Records
The New Haven Line of Metro North, which whisks many Fairfield County residents to work each day, remains the busiest commuter rail line in the nation as the railroad announced Monday it has set records for ridership. The New Haven commuter rail line saw ridership grow during 2016 with a total of 40.5 million passenger trips during the year - surpassing last year's total by approximately 20,000, according to data released by Metro-North.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09)
|6 hr
|Margery Mc Donald
|55
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Mon
|Hoo
|2
|Central Freight Lines settles EEOC age discrimi... (May '12)
|Mon
|Hoo
|5
|Immigrants line up for help on Inauguration Day
|Jan 22
|spytheweb
|1
|Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead
|Jan 16
|Liteone
|1
|Small plane missing in eastern Tennessee
|Jan 15
|Farton Steddly
|13
|Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte...
|Jan 12
|Spotted Girl
|8
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC