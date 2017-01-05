Mall Companies Fall After Sears Announces Plans to Close Stores
Shares of mall companies slumped after Sears Holdings Corp. announced plans to shutter 150 stores as part of an effort to turn around the ailing chain. A Bloomberg index of regional-mall landlords fell as much as 2.8 percent, the largest drop in almost two months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Comments
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Northwest, baggage handler impasse heads to judge (May '06)
|51 min
|jcr
|99
|Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09)
|Wed
|Vandybgood
|53
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|Tue
|tomin cali
|1
|Small plane missing in eastern Tennessee
|Dec 28
|art vandalay
|12
|The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ...
|Dec 27
|huntcoyotes
|8
|Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte...
|Dec 25
|Spotted Girl
|4
|FedEx caps traditional pension, switches to cas... (Feb '07)
|Dec 9
|MADOFF ZIONISM
|53
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC