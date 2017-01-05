Mall Companies Fall After Sears Annou...

Mall Companies Fall After Sears Announces Plans to Close Stores

Read more: News Max

Shares of mall companies slumped after Sears Holdings Corp. announced plans to shutter 150 stores as part of an effort to turn around the ailing chain. A Bloomberg index of regional-mall landlords fell as much as 2.8 percent, the largest drop in almost two months.

