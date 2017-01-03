Lufthansa Shares Fall Shaprly After Investor Presentation Prompts Downbeat Barclays Note
Deutsche Lufthansa AG led Germany's benchmark DAX lower Monday after after Barclays issued a downbeat note on the airline in the wake of its investor presentation last week. Shares of the German flag carrier traded 5.3% lower by 09:50 GMT in Frankfurt, changing hands at a 11.77 in Frankfurt, extending its 52-week decline past 20%.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09)
|Sat
|Jla
|54
|Northwest, baggage handler impasse heads to judge (May '06)
|Jan 5
|jcr
|99
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|Jan 3
|tomin cali
|1
|Small plane missing in eastern Tennessee
|Dec 28
|art vandalay
|12
|The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ...
|Dec 27
|huntcoyotes
|8
|Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte...
|Dec 25
|Spotted Girl
|4
|FedEx caps traditional pension, switches to cas... (Feb '07)
|Dec '16
|MADOFF ZIONISM
|53
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC