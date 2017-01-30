Lawyers by the score volunteer to help DFW Airport detainees
Scores of North Texas lawyers are volunteering to help foreign nationals detained at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport because of President Donald Trump's travel ban. As many as 100 lawyers at a time have donated their time at a "war room" at an airport-area hotel, preparing writs of habeas corpus and other documents to free travelers caught in the ban.
