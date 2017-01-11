LA Metro starts counseling line to combat sexual harassment
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority has launched an around-the-clock counseling hotline to provide support to riders who experience unwanted sexual advances. The "It's Off Limits" hotline was unveiled Wednesday.
