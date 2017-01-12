Job cuts, fewer flights? Hong Kong airline Cathay set for overhaul
Passenger planes of Cathay Pacific Airways park at the Hong Kong Airport terminal in Hong Kong, China March 7, 2016. Pilots look out from the cockpit of a Cathay Pacific Airways Airbus A350 as the airlines hold a ceremony to mark the first of their 48 Airbus A350 arriving at Hong Kong Airport, Hong Kong, China May 30, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead
|27 min
|Liteone
|1
|Small plane missing in eastern Tennessee
|8 hr
|Farton Steddly
|13
|Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte...
|Jan 12
|Spotted Girl
|8
|Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09)
|Jan 10
|yesyou
|54
|Northwest, baggage handler impasse heads to judge (May '06)
|Jan 5
|jcr
|99
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|Jan 3
|tomin cali
|1
|The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ...
|Dec 27
|huntcoyotes
|8
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC