Jetstar charged critically ill mum more than her ticket's original cost to change name
The airline charged Caroline Grey $248 to switch her ticket into her husband's name - as she was too sick to fly to Napier with their young son. She said she thought the added cost was "very harsh" for what was a $140 return flight, "especially since the seat was already booked".
