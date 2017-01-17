Israel sets to be international - smart transportation' leader
The Cabinet approved on Sunday a 250 million shekel plan to advance and strengthen the smart transportation industry in Israel. The goal of the plan, according to the Prime Minister's Bureau, is to "position the Israeli high-tech industry as a global leader in the field, which according to various estimates, will reach a global market share of approximately $ 7 trillion in 2030."
