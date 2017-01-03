Helicopter pilot killed in Port of LA crash a loved lifea
Holly Rossing sat in her son's Hermosa Beach home Friday, marveling at his photography on display from his travels around the world. Friday was supposed to be a celebration of Christopher Reed's 42nd birthday.
