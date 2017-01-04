Governor unveils $10 billion plan to improve Kennedy Airport
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has unveiled a $10 billion plan to transform the aging John F. Kennedy International Airport into a world-class hub with easy access. The Democrat told a gathering of the Association for a Better New York on Wednesday that JFK lags far behind modern overseas airports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09)
|18 hr
|Vandybgood
|53
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|Tue
|tomin cali
|1
|Small plane missing in eastern Tennessee
|Dec 28
|art vandalay
|12
|The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ...
|Dec 27
|huntcoyotes
|8
|Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte...
|Dec 25
|Spotted Girl
|4
|FedEx caps traditional pension, switches to cas... (Feb '07)
|Dec 9
|MADOFF ZIONISM
|53
|Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop...
|Dec 7
|Knock off purse s...
|10
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC