Governor unveils $10 billion plan to improve Kennedy Airport

14 hrs ago

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has unveiled a $10 billion plan to transform the aging John F. Kennedy International Airport into a world-class hub with easy access. The Democrat told a gathering of the Association for a Better New York on Wednesday that JFK lags far behind modern overseas airports.

