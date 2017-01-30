GATX Co. (GATX) Declares Dividend Increase - $0.42 Per Share
GATX Co. announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, March 31st.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Mon
|rpt777
|1
|Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09)
|Jan 25
|Margery Mc Donald
|55
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jan 23
|Hoo
|2
|Central Freight Lines settles EEOC age discrimi... (May '12)
|Jan 23
|Hoo
|5
|Immigrants line up for help on Inauguration Day
|Jan 22
|spytheweb
|1
|Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead
|Jan 16
|Liteone
|1
|Small plane missing in eastern Tennessee
|Jan 15
|Farton Steddly
|13
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC