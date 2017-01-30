GATX Co. (GATX) Declares Dividend Inc...

GATX Co. (GATX) Declares Dividend Increase - $0.42 Per Share

GATX Co. announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, March 31st.

