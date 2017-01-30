Frontline must raise bid to overcome DHT poison pill, analysts say
Crude oil tanker firm Frontline, which has made an unsolicited offer to buy competitor DHT Holdings, must raise its bid for the attempted takeover to succeed, analysts said on Monday. ** Oslo- and New York-listed Frontline, controlled by shipping tycoon John Fredriksen, made a non-binding offer during the weekend to acquire all outstanding shares in U.S.-listed DHT ** A deal would create the world's largest public tanker company by fleet size with some 80 vessels, including 40 very large crude carriers ** Frontline, itself valued at $1.1 billion, proposed an all-share deal valuing the equity in DHT at around $475 million.
