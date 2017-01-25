Frontier Airlines set to fly larger p...

Frontier Airlines set to fly larger planes out of Trenton

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: News12.com

Frontier Airlines has announced that the low-cost carrier is replacing its fleet of planes that fly out of Trenton-Mercer Airport with larger, more fuel-efficient aircrafts this spring. The Denver-based airline intends to swap out its aging Airbus A319s with A320s beginning with one daily flight out of the Ewing Township airport on March 21. Frontier expects to have all of its A320s in circulation at Trenton-Mercer Airport by April 21. The transition will increase the number of seats on each Frontier flight from 150 to either 180 or 186.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Transportation Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09) 13 hr Margery Mc Donald 55
News Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13) Jan 23 Hoo 2
News Central Freight Lines settles EEOC age discrimi... (May '12) Jan 23 Hoo 5
News Immigrants line up for help on Inauguration Day Jan 22 spytheweb 1
News Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead Jan 16 Liteone 1
News Small plane missing in eastern Tennessee Jan 15 Farton Steddly 13
News Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte... Jan 12 Spotted Girl 8
See all Transportation Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Transportation Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,877 • Total comments across all topics: 278,258,193

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC