Freight train derails in Wilmington
Several cars of a Union Pacific Railroad train derailed today in Wilmington, but no one was injured and no hazard was reported, authorities said. The derailment occurred about 9:20 a.m. in the 1600 block of North Alameda Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
