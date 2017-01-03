Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Fron...

Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' for Trump's Policy Agenda

There are 1 comment on the The Washington Post story from 18 hrs ago, titled Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' for Trump's Policy Agenda. In it, The Washington Post reports that:

Ford Motor Co.' s announcement in Flat Rock that it would forego building a $1.6 billion plant in Mexico sent the peso tumbling along with shares in one of the country's major parts suppliers.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

10,725

Location hidden
#1 21 hrs ago
time to break it off in all who left the USA and set up shop,then try and sell their products here.the tax needs to be half the value of the product,that will make sure more buy American or the companies will come back to prevent massive loss.

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Transportation Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09) 13 hr RDT 52
News Small plane missing in eastern Tennessee Dec 28 art vandalay 12
News The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ... Dec 27 huntcoyotes 8
News Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte... Dec 25 Spotted Girl 4
News FedEx caps traditional pension, switches to cas... (Feb '07) Dec 9 MADOFF ZIONISM 53
News Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop... Dec 7 Knock off purse s... 10
News Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10) Dec 6 Sheryl Bock 78
See all Transportation Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Transportation Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,643 • Total comments across all topics: 277,600,478

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC