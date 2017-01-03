Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' for Trump's Policy Agenda
There are 1 comment on the The Washington Post story from 18 hrs ago, titled Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' for Trump's Policy Agenda. In it, The Washington Post reports that:
Ford Motor Co.' s announcement in Flat Rock that it would forego building a $1.6 billion plant in Mexico sent the peso tumbling along with shares in one of the country's major parts suppliers.
Since: Aug 11
10,725
Location hidden
#1 21 hrs ago
time to break it off in all who left the USA and set up shop,then try and sell their products here.the tax needs to be half the value of the product,that will make sure more buy American or the companies will come back to prevent massive loss.
