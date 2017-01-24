First legal Cuban cargo in more than 50 years arrives in US
The Miami Herald reports that two containers of artisanal charcoal arrived Tuesday morning at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale aboard a Crowley Maritime ship called the K-Storm. The special charcoal is made from Cuban marabu by private, worker-owned cooperatives.
