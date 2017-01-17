Facebook CEO trying to buy out land n...

Facebook CEO trying to buy out land near his Kauai estate

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg went to court to gain ownership of isolated pockets of land tucked away within his sprawling estate in Hawaii, many of which are less than an acre and could be split between hundreds of owners in a situation unique to the islands. The 14 parcels on the north shore of Kauai initially belonged to Native Hawaiians who were awarded the land during the mid-19th century, when private property was established in the islands.

