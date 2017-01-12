FAA proposes $91K penalty against Ama...

FAA proposes $91K penalty against Amazon for hazardous material violations

Read more: WALB-TV Albany

The Federal Aviation Administration has proposed a $91,000 civil penalty against Amazon for allegedly violating hazardous material regulations, according to a release from the agency. The shipment allegedly included a 2.5 gallon plastic container of toxic clear diesel fuel, and tank cleaner, according to the FAA.

