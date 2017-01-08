FAA: Laser pointed at military plane ...

FAA: Laser pointed at military plane flying over New Jersey

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating Sunday after someone pointed a green laser at a military transport plane as it flew over New Jersey. The C-17 military transport plane reported that the laser illuminated the cockpit when the plane was about 20 miles southeast of Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.

