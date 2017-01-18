Etihad CEO Says Gulf Carrier Has No Plans to Invest in Lufthansa 26 minutes ago

Etihad Airways PJSC has no plans to take a stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG, though the carriers are exploring the possibility of expanding their recent cooperation agreement, according to James Hogan, the Persian Gulf company's chief executive officer. Asked Wednesday if Abu-Dhabi-based Etihad would be buying Lufthansa, for which it has been touted as a possible investor, Hogan replied "no."

