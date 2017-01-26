Environmentalists challenge Metro leaders to buy all electric buses to curb climate change
Environmental and labor groups rally in front of LA Metro building In downtown LA Thursday January 26, 2017, asking for a total switch to electric-powered buses. Now, Metro runs 2,200 buses on compressed natural gas, which are cleaner than diesel but still give if greenhouse gases.
