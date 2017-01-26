Environmentalists challenge Metro lea...

Environmentalists challenge Metro leaders to buy all electric buses to curb climate change

17 hrs ago Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Environmental and labor groups rally in front of LA Metro building In downtown LA Thursday January 26, 2017, asking for a total switch to electric-powered buses. Now, Metro runs 2,200 buses on compressed natural gas, which are cleaner than diesel but still give if greenhouse gases.

