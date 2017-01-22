Enjoy meal while cuddling cats at cafe

Enjoy meal while cuddling cats at cafe

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

Neko Cafe, the Hawaiian Humane Society's popular pop-up cat cafe where people can purchase food and beverages while cuddling with cats, returns for a second round on Saturday at Mori by Art + Flea at South Shore Market in Ward Village. "Last year, Neko Cafe at Mori Hawaii was such a success that we wanted to do it again," said Christina Kam, special events manager for the Humane Society.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Transportation Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Immigrants line up for help on Inauguration Day 15 hr spytheweb 1
News Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead Jan 16 Liteone 1
News Small plane missing in eastern Tennessee Jan 15 Farton Steddly 13
News Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte... Jan 12 Spotted Girl 8
Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09) Jan 10 yesyou 54
News Northwest, baggage handler impasse heads to judge (May '06) Jan 5 jcr 99
News Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo... Jan 3 tomin cali 1
See all Transportation Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Transportation Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,380 • Total comments across all topics: 278,157,618

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC