Enjoy meal while cuddling cats at cafe
Neko Cafe, the Hawaiian Humane Society's popular pop-up cat cafe where people can purchase food and beverages while cuddling with cats, returns for a second round on Saturday at Mori by Art + Flea at South Shore Market in Ward Village. "Last year, Neko Cafe at Mori Hawaii was such a success that we wanted to do it again," said Christina Kam, special events manager for the Humane Society.
