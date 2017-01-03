Durst fills 140,000 square feet of sp...

Durst fills 140,000 square feet of space at 4 Times Square

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Crain's New York Business

The Durst Org. signed a 15-year lease with SS&C Technologies for 140,000 square feet at 4 Times Square, according to a report in The Real Deal .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Crain's New York Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Transportation Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte... 10 hr Spotted Girl 6
Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09) 22 hr yesyou 54
News Northwest, baggage handler impasse heads to judge (May '06) Jan 5 jcr 99
News Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo... Jan 3 tomin cali 1
News Small plane missing in eastern Tennessee Dec 28 art vandalay 12
News The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ... Dec 27 huntcoyotes 8
News FedEx caps traditional pension, switches to cas... (Feb '07) Dec '16 MADOFF ZIONISM 53
See all Transportation Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Transportation Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,448 • Total comments across all topics: 277,814,556

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC