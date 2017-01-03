Duluth police getting drones
The department has been approved by the Federal Aviation Administration to use drones for official police activity, including searching for missing persons, suspects or suspicious devices. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports officers will be trained to use the drones, and there will be one drone-trained officer on every police shift in case it is necessary to use one.
