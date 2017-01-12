Drone schools look to woo younger pilots for commercial jobs

In this Oct. 17, 2016 photo, Gary Niemeier, left, practices flying a drone alongside Eric Goetsch, a senior instructor pilot for SkySkopes in Grand Forks, N.D. Niemeier was the test pilot for the flight certification of SkySkopes Academy, a new course for drone enthusiasts that targets students between 8th and 12th grades. With the number of commercial drone operations outpacing the pool of certified drone pilots, experts say more training is needed to help young flyers operate the planes legally and safely.

