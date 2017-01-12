Drone schools look to woo younger pil...

Drone schools look to woo younger pilots for commercial jobs

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this Oct. 17, 2016 photo, Gary Niemeier, left, practices flying a drone alongside Eric Goetsch, a senior instructor pilot for SkySkopes in Grand Forks, N.D. Niemeier was the test pilot for the flight certification of SkySkopes Academy, a new course for drone enthusiasts that targets students between 8th and 12th grades. With the number of commercial drone operations outpacing the pool of certified drone pilots, experts say more training is needed to help young flyers operate the planes legally and safely.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Transportation Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte... Jan 12 Spotted Girl 8
Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09) Jan 10 yesyou 54
News Northwest, baggage handler impasse heads to judge (May '06) Jan 5 jcr 99
News Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo... Jan 3 tomin cali 1
News Small plane missing in eastern Tennessee Dec 28 art vandalay 12
News The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ... Dec 27 huntcoyotes 8
News FedEx caps traditional pension, switches to cas... (Feb '07) Dec '16 MADOFF ZIONISM 53
See all Transportation Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Transportation Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,313 • Total comments across all topics: 277,921,696

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC