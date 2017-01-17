Drone schools look to woo younger pil...

Drone schools look to woo younger pilots for commercial jobs

Read more: Fulton Sun

Leaders in the unmanned aircraft industry are trying to persuade young people who think drones are cool to consider flying them for a living. Commercial pilots must obtain a Federal Aviation Administration drone license, and some companies that employ such pilots have started selling classes that help students prepare for the FAA test or just figure out whether they would be interested in such a career.

