Could these new planes be the end of jet lag? The Boeing 787 and Airbus A350 create a more comfortable cabin environment for passengers. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jy0Cym Singapore Airlines' economy cabin is seen on one of the carrier's Airbus A350 widebody jets in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.