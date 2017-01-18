Could these new planes be the end of jet lag?
Could these new planes be the end of jet lag? The Boeing 787 and Airbus A350 create a more comfortable cabin environment for passengers. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jy0Cym Singapore Airlines' economy cabin is seen on one of the carrier's Airbus A350 widebody jets in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 14, 2016.
|Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead
|Mon
|Liteone
|1
|Small plane missing in eastern Tennessee
|Sun
|Farton Steddly
|13
|Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte...
|Jan 12
|Spotted Girl
|8
|Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09)
|Jan 10
|yesyou
|54
|Northwest, baggage handler impasse heads to judge (May '06)
|Jan 5
|jcr
|99
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|Jan 3
|tomin cali
|1
|The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ...
|Dec 27
|huntcoyotes
|8
