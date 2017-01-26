Cops: 3 arrested drivers owe $682,000 in unpaid tolls, fees
Police say they've arrested three New Jersey residents who owe more than $682,000 overall in unpaid tolls and fees. Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police say all three were arrested Wednesday morning at the Lincoln Tunnel in Weehawken.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09)
|Wed
|Margery Mc Donald
|55
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jan 23
|Hoo
|2
|Central Freight Lines settles EEOC age discrimi... (May '12)
|Jan 23
|Hoo
|5
|Immigrants line up for help on Inauguration Day
|Jan 22
|spytheweb
|1
|Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead
|Jan 16
|Liteone
|1
|Small plane missing in eastern Tennessee
|Jan 15
|Farton Steddly
|13
|Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte...
|Jan 12
|Spotted Girl
|8
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC