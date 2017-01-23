CN Rail boosts dividend after capping an improved 2016 in the fourth quarter
Canadian National Railway raised its dividend by 10 per cent after reporting a better-than-expected profit for its fourth quarter. The railway said Tuesday it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 41.25 per cents common share, up from 37.5 cents per share.
