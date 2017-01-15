Canberra Airport lobbies for fifth Singapore Airlines flight
The airline started flying between Canberra, Wellington and Singapore in September. Its first full month of operation saw an average load of 83 per cent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte...
|Jan 12
|Spotted Girl
|8
|Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09)
|Jan 10
|yesyou
|54
|Northwest, baggage handler impasse heads to judge (May '06)
|Jan 5
|jcr
|99
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|Jan 3
|tomin cali
|1
|Small plane missing in eastern Tennessee
|Dec 28
|art vandalay
|12
|The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ...
|Dec 27
|huntcoyotes
|8
|FedEx caps traditional pension, switches to cas... (Feb '07)
|Dec '16
|MADOFF ZIONISM
|53
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC