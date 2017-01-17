Canada Stocks-TSX rises as CP Rail and Cameco gain
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index moved higher in morning trade on Thursday, helped by a jump in Canadian Pacific Railway shares and a rebound in uranium producer Cameco Corp. At 10:38 a.m. ET , the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 46.77 points, or 0.3 percent, to 15,444.62. Canadian Pacific Railway, which rose 4.6 percent to C$201.40 a day after saying its chief executive would leave five months earlier than originally expected and reported a lower-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit.
