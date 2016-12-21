BBA Aviation and Gama merge aircraft management arms

BBA Aviation's aircraft management and charter business has merged with Gama Aviation's US aircraft management business. The combined entity, Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management, will be one of the world's largest aircraft management and charter businesses, supported by the Signature Flight Support global FBO network, 10 million m2 of hangars and an extensive fixed and mobile line maintenance, Aircraft on Ground and engine support capability.

