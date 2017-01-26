Barge strikes Mission Railway Bridge, forces closure
While details of the incident are scare, Salem Woodrow, a spokesperson for Canadian Pacific Railway, which owns the bridge, said the closure was due to damages caused by a barge that struck the more than 100-year old structure. In an email sent to the Mission Record, Woodrow wrote "At approximately 5 a.m. on January 23, a barge struck the Mission rail bridge.
