Baggage handler locked in with luggage on flight out of Charlotte Read Story Julie Carney

A baggage handler spent a flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, to northern Virginia locked inside the plane's cargo hold Sunday afternoon. At some point during United Express Flight 6060, authorities learned a man was locked in the baggage compartment, so Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Fire and Rescue crews met the plane when it arrived at Dulles International Airport at 4:16 p.m. The man wore a Charlotte baggage handler's uniform and had identification from baggage handling vendor G2 Secure Staff, but he said he left his airport ID in his locker at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, prompting a security concern.

