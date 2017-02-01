Avianca says to negotiate alliance wi...

Avianca says to negotiate alliance with United Airlines

Jan 31 Avianca Holdings SA, one of Latin America's biggest airlines, said late on Tuesday it is seeking a commercial alliance with United Continental Holdings Inc, under terms still to be negotiated. The announcement came following several months of speculation about possible partnerships, including with Delta Air Lines Inc and Panama's Copa Airlines.

