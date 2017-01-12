Arrest Man for Toll Theft and Unpaid Fees Totaling more than $1 Million
The New Jersey State Police have arrested Lester Morales, 34, of Little Ferry, N.J. for the theft of more than $1 million of unpaid tolls and administrative fees during a 13-month period. After a two-month investigation, detectives from the Troop "D" Criminal Investigations Office discovered that Morales, owner of EAB Transport LLC/ Do it Right Trucking, conducted operations with a delinquent E-Z Pass account.
