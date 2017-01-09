American Airlines uniform-maker: 'Gar...

American Airlines uniform-maker: 'Garments are safe'

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

American Airlines uniform-maker: 'Garments are safe' Twin Hill also said union's comments have been 'inaccurate and damaging' to its reputation. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2iapc7m The company that makes American Airlines' new uniforms is speaking out regarding complaints by flight attendants that the outfits are making them sick.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Transportation Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09) Jan 7 Jla 54
News Northwest, baggage handler impasse heads to judge (May '06) Jan 5 jcr 99
News Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo... Jan 3 tomin cali 1
News Small plane missing in eastern Tennessee Dec 28 art vandalay 12
News The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ... Dec 27 huntcoyotes 8
News Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte... Dec 25 Spotted Girl 4
News FedEx caps traditional pension, switches to cas... (Feb '07) Dec '16 MADOFF ZIONISM 53
See all Transportation Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Transportation Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,065 • Total comments across all topics: 277,764,968

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC