American Airlines uniform-maker: 'Garments are safe'
American Airlines uniform-maker: 'Garments are safe' Twin Hill also said union's comments have been 'inaccurate and damaging' to its reputation. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2iapc7m The company that makes American Airlines' new uniforms is speaking out regarding complaints by flight attendants that the outfits are making them sick.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09)
|Jan 7
|Jla
|54
|Northwest, baggage handler impasse heads to judge (May '06)
|Jan 5
|jcr
|99
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|Jan 3
|tomin cali
|1
|Small plane missing in eastern Tennessee
|Dec 28
|art vandalay
|12
|The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ...
|Dec 27
|huntcoyotes
|8
|Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte...
|Dec 25
|Spotted Girl
|4
|FedEx caps traditional pension, switches to cas... (Feb '07)
|Dec '16
|MADOFF ZIONISM
|53
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC