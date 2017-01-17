American Airlines to sell restricted 'basic economy' ticket

In this Jan. 25, 2016, file photo, a passenger talks on the phone as American Airlines jets sit parked at their gates at Washington's Ronald Reagan National Airport. American Airlines announced Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, that passengers will be able to buy "basic economy" tickets starting in February that will be similar to bare-bones fares already offered by Delta Air Lines and soon to be matched by United Airlines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.