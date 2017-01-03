Alleged toll cheat stopped on Outerbridge Crossing owes more than $94K, cops say
STATEN ISLAND -- A Monmouth County man who allegedly blew through the Outerbridge Crossing toll plaza without paying Friday morning has been ditching tolls on a regular basis to the point of owing more than $94,000, authorities said Saturday. Sean Haluska, 43, of Farmingdale was stopped 9:40 a.m. on Friday in Staten Island after Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police saw him drive through the EZPass toll lane of the Outerbridge Crossing without paying, said Joseph Pentangelo, department spokesman.
