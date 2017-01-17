94-year-old with 4.0 GPA gets surpris...

94-year-old with 4.0 GPA gets surprise graduation ceremony

More than 50 years after she first enrolled, Amy Craton received her college diploma at the age of 94 in a surprise commencement ceremony Monday in Honolulu. The Hawaiian woman's determination is that much more impressive considering her GPA - a perfect 4.0 , according to Inside Edition.

