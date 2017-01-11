6 VW employees indicted in emissions ...

6 VW employees indicted in emissions scandal; VW fined $4.3B

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KTEN-TV Denison

21, 2015, file photo, a Volkswagen logo is seen on car offered for sale at New Century Volkswagen dealership in Glendale, Calif. The Volkswagen executive, Oliver Schmidt, who once was in charge o... By MARYCLAIRE DALE Associated Press The 14-year-old Pennsylvania girl who was raped, tortured and killed at her adoptive mother's house had been abused or neglected in at least three homes... By MARYCLAIRE DALE Associated Press A14-year-old Pennsylvania girl raped, tortured and killed at her adoptive mother's home had been abused or neglected in at least three homes during her short life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Transportation Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte... 3 hr Sea Hear 7
Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09) Tue yesyou 54
News Northwest, baggage handler impasse heads to judge (May '06) Jan 5 jcr 99
News Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo... Jan 3 tomin cali 1
News Small plane missing in eastern Tennessee Dec 28 art vandalay 12
News The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ... Dec 27 huntcoyotes 8
News FedEx caps traditional pension, switches to cas... (Feb '07) Dec '16 MADOFF ZIONISM 53
See all Transportation Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Transportation Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Climate Change
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,517 • Total comments across all topics: 277,833,696

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC