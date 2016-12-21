Woman on tracks struck, killed by New Jersey Transit train41 minutes ago
Authorities say the accident occurred around 6:10 p.m. Friday at the Morristown Station. But it's not clear why the woman was on the tracks, and further details about the incident have not been disclosed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Small plane missing in eastern Tennessee
|Dec 28
|art vandalay
|12
|The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ...
|Dec 27
|huntcoyotes
|8
|Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte...
|Dec 25
|Spotted Girl
|4
|FedEx caps traditional pension, switches to cas... (Feb '07)
|Dec 9
|MADOFF ZIONISM
|53
|Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop...
|Dec 7
|Knock off purse s...
|10
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Dec 6
|Sheryl Bock
|78
|Drug ring leader guilty, will get mandatory lif... (Jun '08)
|Nov '16
|Why
|12
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC