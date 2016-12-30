Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (TNP) Gi...

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (TNP) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" by Brokerages

13 hrs ago

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd have been assigned an average rating of "Buy" from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

