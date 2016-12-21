Thruway to serve free coffee, tea at service areas to promote safe driving

The New York State Thruway Authority announced that it will offer free coffee and tea at all 27 service areas on New Year's Eve and New Year's morning. "Our longstanding New Year's Eve tradition of providing free hot coffee and tea to our customers serves as a friendly reminder to motorists to take a break during their holiday travels," said Thruway Authority Acting Executive Director Bill Finch in a news release.

